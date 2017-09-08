Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 8th

1.

Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricanes ever recorded, has killed at least 11 people and rendered thousands homeless and without running water or power in the Caribbean Islands. While winds reaching 185 miles per hour caused power outages in Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory–as well as Haiti and the Dominican Republic–avoided a direct hit, as the hurricane stayed just out at sea. St. Martin wasn’t so lucky, as The New York Times reports that 95 percent of the island was destroyed. Several Florida communities–including part of the massive Miami metro area–have issued mandatory evacuation orders in anticipation of Irma making landfall this weekend, although it could slow to a Category 4 by then. “This could easily be the most costly storm in U.S. history, which is saying a lot considering what just happened two weeks ago,” Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami, tells the AP, alluding to the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. To add insult to injury, another potentially catastrophic storm–Hurricane Jose–is traveling 1,000 miles behind Irma along roughly the same path.

2.

The personal information of potentially 143 million Americans may have been accessed by criminals in a cybersecurity incident involving Equifax, one of the three major credit reporting agencies. In addition to the breach, credit card numbers for approximately 209,000 consumers “and certain dispute documents, which included personal identifying information, for approximately 182,000 consumers” were accessed during the incident. Equifax has set up a tool to see if your personal information may have been accessed. After filling out some personal information on the form, you will get a message indicating whether your personal information may have been impacted by the incident. If you’re one of the 209,000 whose credit card numbers may have been stolen, you must cancel them immediately. Besides that, the only effective thing any of us can do at this point is monitor our credit reports. (Read more from Q13)

3.

The group attempting to build a privately financed arena in the SODO District is now proposing an alternative plan for KeyArena – one that will also be paid with private money and prevent the city-owned asset from becoming a major taxpayer liability if a SODO Arena is built. The Sonics Arena group, led by Chris Hansen and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, unveiled a new KeyArena plan that would create two separate intimate concert settings, along with a small theatre within the venue. It also would not alter KeyArena’s iconic roof, which was designated for local historical landmark status last month. However, without hours of the proposal becoming public, the Seattle Office of Economic Development dismissed it and said the Oak View Group’s proposal had already been selected. (Read more from Q13)

4.

A new Dick’s Drive-In is expected to open in Kent in late 2018, not far from Sea-Tac International Airport. The Kent location will be the company’s seventh restaurant. The company said the location is contingent on obtaining permits from the City of Kent. Meeting with Kent officials have been positive and if things go to plan the sale will be completed in early 2018, construction will start next spring, and the Kent Dick’s Drive-In will open by the end of next year. (Read more KIRO 7)