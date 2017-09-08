Kane Brown has been teasing fans with a few new songs he’s been performing live, and NOW you can finally have your first listen!
The country singer released “Found You” last night, which is one of 4 news songs on the brand new DELUXE EDITION of his #1 debut country album which will be October 6, 2017.
There are 3 more new songs on the deluxe edition – “What’s Mine Is Yours”, “Heaven” AND a duet with Chris Young, “Setting The Night On Fire”.
So we have a good feeling he may be releasing another new song very soon…