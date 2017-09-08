Kane Brown has been teasing fans with a few new songs he’s been performing live, and NOW you can finally have your first listen!

The country singer released “Found You” last night, which is one of 4 news songs on the brand new DELUXE EDITION of his #1 debut country album which will be October 6, 2017.

6 more hours until Found You releases!!!!!!! Hit that retweet and help me spread the word!! pic.twitter.com/AEokQvbXPx — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) September 7, 2017

There are 3 more new songs on the deluxe edition – “What’s Mine Is Yours”, “Heaven” AND a duet with Chris Young, “Setting The Night On Fire”.

So we have a good feeling he may be releasing another new song very soon…

NEW SONGS COMING OUT ON 10/6 INCLUDE (FOUND YOU, HEAVEN, WHATS MINE IS YOURS, AND SETTING THE NIGHT ON FIRE)!!!!!! TAG A FRIEND 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZCFu6KRI6k — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) August 21, 2017

What song are u more excited for ? — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) August 25, 2017