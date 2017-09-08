FIRST LISTEN: Blake Shelton Debuts “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Blake Shelton dropped his brand new song ‘I’ll Name The Dogs,’ and it’s basically an entire tribute to Gwen Stefani!

There is even a wedding-themed music video!

Stefani’s two oldest children, Kingston and Zuma, even appear briefly in the video (around the one-minute mark)!

It’s been over a year since Shelton dropped his most recent album, “If I’m Honest”, and now, we’re finally getting a taste of some brand new music.

The song is basically a love letter to Gwen, talking about their future together enjoying the simple things, and he talks about getting married and having kids…and of course, naming the dogs together.

Before releasing the song, Blake revealed on Twitter that it reminded him of “back in the day,” and challenged fans to find the oldest photo of him they could. The internet didn’t disappoint.

Alright this new I'll Name The Dogs tune reminds me of back in the day… whoever finds the oldest pic of me wins a follow. I'm the judge!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 6, 2017

You already follow me, so this is just for fun! Psssst – follow @yoshefani pic.twitter.com/iiLwylP9ly — justme (@TLot99) September 6, 2017

Your girlfriend has made this pretty easy for us but I'll play along anyway pic.twitter.com/KVNYrkScH9 — Savannah (@Just_a_girlsx) September 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Gwen showed her support for the new music by making the “I’ll Name The Dogs” album art her new profile picture AND sharing the news about the song with multiple posts!