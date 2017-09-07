What’s up this weekend? Granger Smith, Easton Corbin, The Dogs, the Hawk’s and more!

By Heidi May
Filed Under: Easton Corbin, Granger Smith, Seahawks 2017 season kicks off, The Washington State Fair
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Christine Michael #32 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his fourth quarter touchdown with teammate Doug Baldwin #89 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 2, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Washington State Fair in Puyallup continues-

Granger Smith performs at the fair Friday night

Easton Corbin performs at the fair Saturday night

The Mariners play the Angels at Safeco Field Friday, Saturday & Sunday

The Huskies play Montana Saturday afternoon @ 5:00 at Husky Stadium

The Seattle Sounders play The LA Galaxy Sunday at 6 @ Century Link Field

The Seahawks kick off the regular season Sunday against The Green Bay Packers.                  Go Hawks!

Tully’s Slow & Low Tour Featuring Cam Monday @ Westlake Park

 

 

