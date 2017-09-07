Shania Twain’s “Soldier” Featured in Miles Teller Military Movie

Shania Twain revealed this week that her emotional song “Soldier,” off her upcoming album Now, will be featured in a new movie called Thank You for Your Service.

I'm so proud that my song 'Soldier' from my upcoming album #ShaniaNOW is part of the film #ThankYouForYourService. Watch the full music featurette on my YouTube and exclusively in @cinemark theatres. Pre-order NOW on the link in my bio. Out September 29th ❤️ A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

“I’m so proud that my song ‘Soldier’ from my upcoming album #ShaniaNOW is part of the film,” Twain wrote on Instagram alongside a new trailer set to the tune.

The movie stars Miles Teller as a U.S. soldier who returns from the Middle East and must get reacquainted with life as a small-town family man.

The movie, which co-stars Haley Bennett and Amy Schumer, arrives on October 27.