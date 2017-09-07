Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 7th

1.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett posted a statement on Twitter alleging that a Las Vegas police officer threatened to kill him as he was leaving the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight last month. “Several hundred people heard what sounded like gunshots. Like many of the people in the area, I ran away from the sound, looking for safety,” Bennett wrote. “Las Vegas police officers singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.” He adds, “A police officer ordered me to get on the ground…He placed his gun near my head and warned me that if I moved, he would ‘blow my [expletive] head off.'” Bennett points to the incident as his reason for why he sits during the national anthem at NFL games and says he’s retained a civil rights lawyer to “investigate and explore all [my] legal options.”

Since Bennett tweeted his statement, TMZ has published what looks like cell-phone video of Bennett being pinned to the ground by a cop as he pleads, “I didn’t do nothing.”

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department released a statement saying there is no evidence that Bennett was racially profiled when he was detained. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said, “Due to Bennett’s actions…they believed Bennett may have been involved in the shooting and they gave chase.” While McMahill did not address Bennett’s claims he was held at gunpoint, additional body cam footage appears to show the arresting officer holding a gun near the athlete’s body.

2.

In response to the race-related violence in their hometown of Charlottesville, the Dave Matthews Band will host a benefit concert that will be free for members of the Charlottesville and University of Virginia communities through an online request process. The event will take place on September 24th, at UVA’s Scott Stadium and feature Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Ariana Grande and others. While tickets are free, attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Beneficiaries will include Charlottesville victims and their families, first responders, and organizations devoted to unity. (Read more from CNN)

3.

Jo Dee Messina took to Facebook Wednesday morning to reveal that she’s recently been diagnosed with cancer. “Over the years, Jo Dee has built a close relationship with her fans, so those of us at Team JDM wanted to be the first to let you know that she was recently diagnosed with cancer,” the statement reads. “It has been a trying summer, but her heart has been filled with gratitude for the many opportunities she has had to see God’s hand at work…We don’t know anything specific regarding the treatment plan at this point, but Jo Dee is working closely with a team to explore all options.” Messina’s team adds that her last tour date for 2017 will come on October 7, with all future dates being postponed.

4.

Move over, guacamole. Your reign may be coming to an end! Chipotle is making cheesy queso dip accessible to us all. The chain announced this week that it’s going to offer queso dip beginning Sept. 12. Chipotle CEO and founder Steve Ellis said it’s been one of the most requested product from customers since its limited launch. Customers will be able to add queso to their entrees, or as a small or large side order with chips. Prices depend on location, but will range from $1.25 for an add-on to $5.25 for a large side order. (Read more from TODAY)