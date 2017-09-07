Meet The New ‘Bachelor’ For Season 22

Swoon alert! Arie Luyendyk Jr. was revealed as the next star of The Bachelor today on Good Morning America.

“It just sunk in, just right now. For sure. It’s been a little surreal,” says the 35-year-old, who was the runner-up on the eighth season of The Bachelorette in 2012, which starred Emily Maynard.

Although Maynard chose Jef Holm in the end (the pair ended their engagement shortly after the finale), she had strong feelings for the racing driver.

Luyendyk Jr. nearly landed the Bachelor title last year according to US Weekly.

He was also up against Luke Pell, who appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s Bachelorette season. Pell claimed that he had his bags packed but ABC producers changed their minds last-minute.

Bachelor Nation, start your engines! We are proud to announce the next Bachelor will be….@ariejr! 🌹🏁🌹 pic.twitter.com/PTCKToIIrM — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 7, 2017

Luyendyk Jr. adds that his own family didn’t even know about his new gig for the upcoming 22nd season of “The Bachelor.”

“I kind of kept thing under wraps because I didn’t know how this would turn out,” he explained.

“It’s been such a quick turn of events and my family doesn’t know. So now they know along with you guys.”