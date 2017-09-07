Luke Bryan Bringing Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt To ‘Crash My Playa’

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, Concert, Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan, Mexico, Party, Sam Hunt
Larry Busacca / Getty Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Jason Merritt / Getty

Luke Bryan isn’t holding back when he heads to Riviera Maya, Mexico this year!

Today, the country singer announced that Blake Shelton and Sam Hunt will each headline one of the concerts his fourth-annual concert vacation, Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa!

Luke will give fans two headlining performances during the four-night bash Jan. 17-20, 2018.

“Blake and Sam are two of the hottest artists in country music and I couldn’t be any more pumped that they have agreed to come join me this year. I swear this event just gets better and better each year!” Bryan said in a statement exclusively obtained by PEOPLE.

This will be Blake’s second time joining his buddy Luke in Mexico as he performed for ‘Crash My Playa’ this past year as well.

Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, even showed up and surprised fans with a duet before launching into No Doubt’s 2001 hit “Hella Good.”

