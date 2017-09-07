Kip Moore Releases New Track ‘Plead the Fifth’

By Robyn Collins

Kip Moore has released a new track titled “Plead the Fifth.”

The song serves as the opening track of Kip’s new album Slowheart, which arrives tomorrow, September 8.

“Have I ever mixed your memory with Tennessee?” Moore asks in the new track. “Have I ever dialed you up but never let it ring? Do I wonder where you are with every sip? Getting onto who you might be with? Drown myself in 90 proof, what else? I plead the fifth.”

Check out Kip’s latest below.