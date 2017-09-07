Dustin Lynch to Host Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert

Dustin Lynch recently announced that he will host a Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert on September 12 in Dallas.

“The spirit of Texas, and of country music, is to help your neighbor–to pitch in when others are struggling,” Lynch says about the show.

“So many people have stepped up to lend a hand to those affected by this storm, and I’m proud to do my small part to support the citizens of Houston and surrounding communities…the least I can do is come back to Dallas and try to raise spirits.”

According to Taste of Country, the show will be held at Cowboys Red River and tickets cost $10, with all proceeds going to the American Red Cross.

The first 50 fans through the door will also receive a copy of Lynch’s new album “Current Mood”, which is out September 8.