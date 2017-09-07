Be Backstage at the #941Next Show w/ Lee Brice

Filed Under: #FreeAt15After, 941next, Backstage, Lee Brice, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, win

We want you to hang w/ Curb Records recording artist Lee Brice before he takes the #941Next stage for a SOLD OUT show benefitting Folds Of Honor, which provides scholarships for kids of fallen soldiers.  (https://www.foldsofhonor.org/)

Win with #FreeAt15After on New Country @ 94.1 by listening this weekend for the keywords, that start at 5:15pm on Friday, and sending them to 54994 to win tickets to the show PLUS be in the running to be backstage at the Hard Rock Cafe Seattle on Wednesday Sept. 27th for the concert!

This #941Next Show is served up by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and titos logo horizontal cmyk Be Backstage at the #941Next Show w/ Lee Brice

 
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live