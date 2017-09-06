Win Tickets To Lee Brice Sold Out Show

Watershed with Lee Brice was great, but up close and personal on the #941Next Stage is even better!

His show at the Hard Rock Café sold out almost instantly and now the only way in to see Lee is to win.

Thanks to Southern Comfort, Join 94.1 KMPS to win your FREE tickets for Lee on Friday, September 15th. We’re taking over Steel Creek American Whiskey in Tacoma and giving you tickets every 15 minutes!

Bring your friends and get there early for a table – the party starts at 8pm. You must be 21 to win.