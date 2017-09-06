Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 6th

1.

Surprise, Seahawks fans. It appears the team has adopted an alternate logo. The team unveiled it very quietly, posting the logo as its profile image on Twitter. After 41 seasons of seeing the hawk from the side, the face of the bird is seen head-on. The logo was also spotted on player caps over the weekend. Whether we will see this around CenturyLink Field remains to be seen. There is usually a long process with the NFL for changing uniform designs. (Read more from KING 5)

The Seattle Seahawks have a new alternate logo: (via @sportslogosnet) pic.twitter.com/KnGXU7SeM6 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 6, 2017

@sportslogosnet is this a new Seahawks alternate logo? pic.twitter.com/FDhb9k8eLX — Chris Conte (@ChrisConte79) September 5, 2017

2.

Beyoncé, George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey are among the numerous celebrities set to appear on a telethon to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will air live September 12th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC. It will also stream live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The one-hour special will feature performances and messages from Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Karlie Kloss, Rob Lowe, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, Barbra Streisand and Reese Witherspoon. George Strait will join the show from his benefit concert in San Antonio which will feature performances from George, as well as special guests Miranda Lambert, and Chris Stapleton. Additional participants will be announced soon. Proceeds from the telethon will benefit various Houston charities. (Read more from Billboard)

3.

Get ready chocoholics…there’s a NEW chocolate to try! Chocolate scientists over at Swiss company Barry Callebaut have recently debuted the first new kind of natural chocolate in over 80 years. Please welcome … ruby chocolate! The rosy pink-colored chocolate comes from the Ruby cocoa bean. Not only does the chocolate look wildly different, but it also has a unique, fruitier taste. “The fourth type [of] chocolate offers a totally new taste experience, which is not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry fruitiness and luscious smoothness,” the company said in a news release. “To create Ruby chocolate, no berries or berry flavor, nor color, is added.” (Read more from TODAY)

4.

A UPS driver managed to trap a California man inside his apartment after leaving a package wedged under his door handle. Jessie Lawrence, of San Francisco, tweeted about the bizarre ordeal Sunday — saying he had to call maintenance to get out. “Hey @UPS, your driver left this package under our door knob like this and trapped us in our apartment,” Lawrence tweeted, along with a photo showing the delivery person’s dimwitted package placement. “Sure, it’s inconvenient for us to call someone to get us out but if it were an emergency, we would have been screwed,” he said. “We’re 5 floors up.” Lawrence’s tweet wound up going viral, along with the picture he posted. Over 600,000 people have liked it on Instagram, while thousands more have shared the image on Twitter and Facebook. (Read more from UPI)