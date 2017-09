The Seahawks are ready for the 2017 season and they unveiled an “alternate” logo… I’m not sure I’m digging it. It just looks so flat. What do you think?!

Now you can get the new #Seahawks alternate logo on hoods, tees, hats and more! In stores and online! SHOP https://t.co/sVtJOqk1rS pic.twitter.com/gbbjYZon8F — Seahawks Pro Shop (@SeahawksProShop) September 6, 2017