Jake Owen’s New Song About Being a Single Dad – Get The Kleenex!

Jake Owen has released a new song called “Single Dad.” He talks about being a single dad to his 4 year old daughter, Pearl. ““Gummy Bears in my shotgun seat / Pair of pink flip flops on her pretty bare feet. Wanted to be a father, wanted you so bad. Bringing home a daughter is the best day I ever had. Never knew love could hurt so deep, when love’s a promise you can’t keep. I’m caught between the happy and the sad, that’s life of a Single Dad.”

