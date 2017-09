On Tuesday night, the Seahawks quietly unveiled their new alternate logo, and it didn’t take long for the internet to react.

Now you can get the new #Seahawks alternate logo on hoods, tees, hats and more! In stores and online! SHOP https://t.co/sVtJOqk1rS pic.twitter.com/gbbjYZon8F — Seahawks Pro Shop (@SeahawksProShop) September 6, 2017

Here are a few of the best reactions.

I… I just don’t know what to think about this new #Seahawks logo. pic.twitter.com/2jVVsPaIUk — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) September 6, 2017

Nice new logo Seahawks pic.twitter.com/ZWoBVuvQI3 — Simon Bull (@SimonBull94) September 6, 2017

New Seahawks logo lookin like Spongebob pajama kid pic.twitter.com/tPYdIRGweg — Gay Hooters (@Gayhooters) September 6, 2017

the new Seahawks logo is just a hi-res version of Falco from Star Fox 64 pic.twitter.com/erIVSNXVi7 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) September 6, 2017

New Seahawks logo looking like a librarian who is disappointed in you because you turned your books in past their due date pic.twitter.com/OVrfw0YdgH — Natalieeeee (@MsNatalieHughes) September 6, 2017