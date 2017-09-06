These New Jeans Are Business In The Front, Party In The Back

Feel like showing off that lower back tatt?

These might be perfect for you…or for a plumber…(wait for it and you’ll see why).

ASOS has created a pair of jeans technically called “High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans with Open Back in Ashes Washed Black with Belt” , and while they look like regular denim pants in the front, it’s a party in the back.

The jeans feature a half-moon cut out in the back.

The half circle might only be a couple of inches wide, but it will definitely give a show if you need to bend over.

The pants sell for $60 according to NY Daily News, but you might want to invest in some high-waisted granny panties if you plan on sitting…unless you don’t mind the breeze on your backside.

To each their own! We don’t judge!

