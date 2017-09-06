Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma Restaurant Opening Soon

Blake Shelton will celebrate the grand opening of his new restaurant, retail space and live music venue with an Opry-style block party in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on September 30.

Ole Red Tishomingo, located in Shelton’s adopted hometown, was inspired by one of Shelton’s earliest hit songs, “Ol’ Red.”

“For a song that meant so much to me to take this shape and come to life as Ole Red has is really mind-blowing,” Shelton says in a statement with News OK.

“Our community is in for a treat with the Opry bringing their famed broadcast to Tishomingo for this special show. It’s a proud day for us Oklahomans.”

The bar, restaurant and retail store will open its doors with an Opry-style performance and block party on September 30, with the outdoor stage hosting performances from RaeLynn and several Opry members.

Shelton will co-host the grand opening show, which will be livestreamed on Ole Red’s Facebook page at 8 PM ET.

Shelton will also perform an intimate, private concert from the Ole Red Tishomingo stage on September 29, with proceeds benefitting the non-profit J.C. Reaching Out, a local charity that provides financial assistance to family members of people battling cancer.