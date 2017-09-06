1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, or 5th Row Tix to Jason Aldean on Friday!

Let New Country @ 94.1 KMPS put you in the first five rows to see Jason Aldean & Kane Brown when they take the stage at The Washington State Fair on Sept. 24th!

The FIRST ROW tickets will be given away at 9:15am on Friday, but if you don’t win those… check back at 11:15am, 1:15pm, 2:15pm, and 4:15pm to call in and win tickets in the 2nd – 5th rows for the show!

Remember to store our number 1-800-464-9436 in your phone so you’re ready when you hear the cue to call! Just want to buy tickets to the show? Click HERE