Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 5th

1.

Smoke from area wildfires could be seen throughout the Puget Sound region is prompting air-quality concerns. Forecasts show an unusually strong area of high pressure resulting in hot, dry and hazy weather until Thursday. A Heat Advisory was issued for much of Puget Sound and Chehalis Valley area until 10 p.m. today. On Saturday, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency for all of Washington.

The Crystal Mountain resort was under a level 3 evacuation Monday night due to the Norse Peak fire burning north of State Route 410 near Union Creek. As of Monday night, more than 19,000 acres had been burned and containment was at 8 percent. The fire has been burning to the east of the resort for more than two weeks. There have been reports of ash from the wildfire falling in Pierce County and the south edge of King County. (Read more from KIRO 7)

The fire is still active and everyone has been evacuated. Firefighters are pulling out and will asses the situation in the morning. pic.twitter.com/UYOiS1GwkK — Crystal Mountain (@CrystalMt) September 5, 2017

The Jolly Mountain fire near Cle Elum has grown to 33 square miles. That blaze prompted the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office to impose evacuation orders on about 2,200 residents in the Roslyn, Ronald and Lake Cle Elum areas. It is zero percent contained.

Morning update: 20,975 acres. 77 fire engines assigned to the #JollyMountainFire.

Photo of morning briefing pic.twitter.com/oh7M50ZzF7 — Jolly Mountain Fire (@jolly_mountain) September 4, 2017

Another wildfire in central Washington state has crossed the border into Canada. The so-called Diamond Creek fire has burned 107 square miles and is affecting air quality in the Methow Valley.(Read more from KING 5)

2.

Seattle Public Schools will have new school bell schedules for the 2017-2018 school year. Starting this fall, there will be two tiers of school schedules and the school day for all each student will be 20 minutes longer. The change in schedule will allow more time for student learning and teacher collaboration. Schools will also have 75-minute early release each Wednesday throughout the year (except the first day of school, Sept. 6.) KIRO 7 has a list of all bell schedules HERE

3.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. As with her other two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from a form of severe morning sickness, and was forced to cancel her public engagements on Monday, but she is being cared for at Kensington Palace. Middleton is rumored to be less than three months pregnant. The new baby will join his or her older siblings, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. (Read more from Variety)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

4.

A 7-year-old girl said she just casually found “Excalibur”, the legendary sword, in the same lake where it was thrown according to the King Arthur myth. Matilda Jones was paddling in Dozmary Pool, in Cornwall, with her dad Paul when she stumbled across the 4ft long metal sword. Dozmary Pool is also home of the Lady of the Lake, where a young Arthur rowed out to claim Excalibur. While her father was surprised by the find, he reckons the sword is about 20-30 years old and probably from an old film prop. (Read more form Yahoo)