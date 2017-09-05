Luke Bryan Reportedly Gets Offered ‘American Idol’ Judge Job

Looks like Luke Bryan could truly be your next American Idol judge!

According to TMZ, one of their behind-the-scenes sources tell the site that producers have reached out to Luke and made him an offer.

Of course, we don’t know if Luke bit at the offer, but with rumors swirling that the second judge signed to the show could be making around $6 million.

Meanwhile, the reboot is paying Katy $25 million and Ryan Seacrest is getting somewhere close to $15 million.

Whatever happens, producers should probably step up the pace a bit because there’s just a couple of weeks left to go before the Idol reboot is set to kick off. Auditions reportedly had to be pushed back recently.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in July that Bryan, Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth were all under consideration to join the judges’ panel.