LoCash’s Chris Lucas and Wife Welcome A Daughter

The LoCash family just grew by one more bouncing baby girl!

Chris Lucas and his wife Kaitlyn welcomed their third child and second daughter, Violet Reid, this past weekend.

VIolet Reid Lucas. @people #babynews http://people.com/babies/locash-chris-lucas-welcomes-daughter-violet-reid/ A post shared by LOCASH (@locash) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

“We are just blessed to have another absolutely beautiful little girl in our family,” Lucas tells PEOPLE.

In addition to their new little girl, the couple are also parents to 17-month-old daughter Remi McKenna and 7-year-old son Caden.

“My wife is my rock and backbone that enables me to do what I do,” adds the country star.

“To see her with our three kids makes me look up to God and say thank you for giving me this life and showing me what it’s all about!”

Newborn baby Violet gets her name from a very special person in their life.

Chris mentioned, “Violet is named after Kaitlyn’s great-grandma, so Violet’s great-great-grandma.”

“And Reid is probably what she will go by — [it’s] a name that me and Kait fell in love with,” he adds.

When Chris Lucas revealed the pregnancy exclusively to Taste of Country in February, he shared that they were actually surprised at the news they would be parents again.

“She’s got endometriosis so I didn’t think Remi was going to be born,” Lucas said “and then she’s born and the doctor’s like, ‘It’s a miracle!’”

He adds with a laugh, “Ten months later … ‘It’s a miracle!’”