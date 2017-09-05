Jason Aldean Shows Off Baby’s Room and Debuts Baby Name

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are checking everything off their list for their new baby-to-be!

Adorable baby announcement – CHECK!

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Memorable gender reveal – CHECK!

its a……… A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

And now… they’ve revealed the name of their baby boy on the way! CHECK!

We finally got our lil man's room ready for him. Can't wait to meet you and bring you home to ur new room, Memphis. A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

The couple shared a photo on Jason’s Instagram that shows a bit of the newest Aldean addition’s nursery decor.

You can even spot a sweet touch added in for Jason’s favorite football team – a little Georgia Bulldogs baby jersey.

Brittany also shared photos from the new baby room and her baby shower this past weekend.

Needless to say, they’re super excited for the little boy on the way and he will feel right at home in his adorable new room!