Jason Aldean Shows Off Baby’s Room and Debuts Baby Name

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are checking everything off their list for their new baby-to-be!
Adorable baby announcement – CHECK!
Memorable gender reveal – CHECK!
And now… they’ve revealed the name of their baby boy on the way! CHECK!
The couple shared a photo on Jason’s Instagram that shows a bit of the newest Aldean addition’s nursery decor.
You can even spot a sweet touch added in for Jason’s favorite football team – a little Georgia Bulldogs baby jersey.
Brittany also shared photos from the new baby room and her baby shower this past weekend.
Needless to say, they’re super excited for the little boy on the way and he will feel right at home in his adorable new room!
💦Today's our Nashville baby shower… a day I've looked forward to for as long as I can remember💙 We can't wait to hold you, Memphis!!! 👶🏼🍼 And Thank you @shophighway3 for our personalized blanket… we absolutely love it🤗 Use the code ALDEANBABY to get 25% off yours😍 shophighway3.com Can't wait to wrap his little booty up in it!!!😍😍😍