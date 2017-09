Lauren Alaina was with Brothers Osborne in New York City at GMA to help announce the nominees for the 2017 CMA Awards when she heard her named called for “Best New Artist”! Lauren reacted as only the adorable gal could… we love this lady!

This is my "I got my very first CMA Awards nomination" face. I can heartly believe it. ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/6yMoaRWdu7 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) September 4, 2017

CMA’s air November 8th.