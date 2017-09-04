Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Little Big Town Lead 2017 CMA Award Nominations!

The 2017 CMA Award Nominations were announced this morning and Miranda Lambert has been nominated for 5 awards. Keith Urban and Little Big Town are right on her heels with 4 nominations each.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Here’s the full list of nominees.