Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Little Big Town Lead 2017 CMA Award Nominations!

By Heidi May
performs onstage during the 47th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Miranda Lambert & Keith Urban had one of the year's biggest country songs with 'We Were Us' (photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The 2017 CMA Award Nominations were announced this morning and Miranda Lambert has been nominated for 5 awards. Keith Urban and Little Big Town are right on her heels with 4 nominations each. 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Better Man” – Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Here’s the full list of nominees.

 

