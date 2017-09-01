You Can Wear Custom Thomas Rhett Clothing & Meet TR…

Anyone feel like taking a road trip to LA this September?!?! Thomas Rhett announced that he will opening a pop-up shop in LA where fans can snag some of his custom clothing! All of the items included in the shop will be co-designed by the ACM Vocalist of the year & some designer friends of his!

“I know this won’t come as any surprise to my fans, but I love anything fashion related. To actually get to have a hand in creating this stuff with such incredible designers was a blast, and I hope it’s just the start of some cool things down the road,” Thomas Rhett said.

There will be styles for both men & women, baseball caps in four different designs (complete with his Home Team logo), hand-made t-shirts and some custom denim jackets. The clothing line will be named Daniel Patrick X Thomas Rhett and fans will also be able to buy merchandise from Thomas’ HomeTeam line.