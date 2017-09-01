Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-September 1st

1.

The City of Seattle announced last week it’s considering banning plastic straws and utensils next year, but Safeco Field and CenturyLink are going strawless in September. Starting today, fans will notice their drinks won’t include straws at the Mariners vs. A’s game. You’ll have to request a paper straw. “Strawless September” is part of a campaign by the Lonely Whale Foundation to keep plastic out of the oceans. The foundation’s founder, Adrian Grenier, best known as Vincent Chase in ‘Entourage’, will throw out the first pitch before the game tonight. In addition to Safeco Field and Centurylink, you will not find straws at Ethan Stowell restaurants, the Space Needle, Woodland Park Zoo, Seattle Aquarium, and Starbucks for “Strawless September.” (Read more from MyNorthwest)

2.

Wells Fargo is once again apologizing to customers after it recently uncovered up to 1.4 million more fake bank accounts that it opened in customers’ names without telling them. The financial institution, which has been contending with the fallout of this scandal for more than a year, says its full tally of potentially fake accounts now stands at a whopping 3.5 million. The bank has also increased its estimate of the number of customers who were slapped with unnecessary fees over these accounts from 130,000 to 190,000. Last fall, Wells Fargo CEO and chairman John Stumpf resigned in the wake of the scandal following weeks of pressure from federal legislators and others to step down. The company was also fined a record-setting $185 million by federal regulators. (Read more from CNN)

3.

George Strait has hinted about a huge effort from country music’s biggest stars to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. He says on Facebook, “We are working on putting together relief efforts along with the whole country music community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by the storm. My family was personally affected along with many friends in Houston and Rockport and surrounding areas. God bless us all.” It’s unclear exactly what will unfold, but you know that if King George is involved it will be big. For information on how you can help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, head over to the official website for the American Red Cross or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. (Read more from FOX News)

4.

Burger King is offering some consolation to the out-of-work by offering “Whopper Severance” free burgers to the recently fired. “Getting fired might not be fun, but at Burger King restaurants getting fired like the flame-grilled Whopper sandwich is always a good thing,” the chain said in a release. Burger King said customers who “own [their] fire” by updating their LinkedIn profiles to “publicly confess to getting canned” can register to receive a Whopper Severance package in the mail, which includes a letter and a gift card for free Burger King food. Interested and jobless candidates must post a public message on LinkedIn reading: “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #WhopperSeverance.” (Read more from Business Insider)