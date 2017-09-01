Jason Aldean’s Unborn Son Appears to Flip the Bird in Sonogram

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr are expecting their first child together, and it looks like the boy is gonna be born to be wild.
Earlier today, Aldaen Instagrammed a 3D sonogram image of his newborn-to-be, revealing that it looks like the baby was flipping his middle finger for the camera.
“This is how you know your kid is gonna be a bada**!” Aldean captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “#LilOutlaw” and “#JohnnyCashSpirit.”
Aldean is already a father to two girls with ex-wife Jessica Ann Ussery, Keely and Kendyl.
It’s won’t be long now before the country boy is born! Kerr recently showed off her adorable growing baby-bump and she continues to look stunning!