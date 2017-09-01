941ClassOf 2017: 5 Things To Know About Luke Combs

This week, we announced the incredible lineup for the New Country Class Of 2017!

LUKE COMBS

1. Combs was born and raised in Mooresville, North Carolina, and he’s been singing since childhood. In high school, Combs played football and performed with multiple vocal groups, including performing a solo in the world-renowned Carnegie Hall. Later, he attended Appalachian State University,alma mater of his hero, Eric Church. He later moved to Nashville to pursue a career in music. After moving to Nashville, he’s racked up more than 15 million streams, 100,000 social followers and played more than 400 shows.

2. Named a 2017 Artist To Watch by Amazon Music, Billboard, Bobby Bones, CMT, Huffington Post, Nashville Lifestyles, Pandora & Rolling Stone, Combs released his debut This One’s For You, in June and it was the largest album debut from a new country artist in 2017. However, his debut single, Hurricane, almost didn’t happen. Combs had saved up $200, which he thought would be enough money for a six-song EP, however he found out it was going to cost him $200 per song to master the tracks. They hadn’t even cut his final vocals yet, but one song sounded good enough: “Hurricane.” After scraping together the cash, Combs mastered just that track. They called it a “single,” released it on iTunes and it sold 14,000 copies in the first week, allowing Combs to finish the rest of the project according to Rolling Stone.

3. Combs credits Eric Church’s 2009 debut album, “Carolina,” for inspiring him to pick up a guitar and earned fans by playing the bars and honky tonks during college. Combs tells Rolling Stone ,“I’m a student of Eric Church, and I say that a lot. . . I was drawn to it because of the honesty and because it’s got rough edges on it. He doesn’t shy away from anything and that’s the way I wanted to be. I don’t want to put myself in any kind of a box as far as my sound goes, because being an artist is fluid. If you look at a painter’s work, a lot of times it’s similar in style but other times – over even a year’s period – it can change so much. I’m just going with the flow.”

4. He almost didn’t make it to the ACM’st this year…because he was arrested. While leaving from the Nashville International Airport, Combs remembered he had a bottle of water that would never have made it through the screening process so he quickly reached in and removed it. Little did he realize that he left something else in his bag…his gun. He told Radio.com, “I got handcuffed right there in front of God and everybody at the airport.” Much to Combs’ relief, he wasn’t taken to jail. He was just detained and released. However, his brand new never fired handgun was confiscated by the authorities. The good news, he was able to get a coffee and make his flight.

5. He gives back. Combs is putting $10,000 from his hit song “Hurricane” to a North Carolina-based organization called Samaritan’s Purse to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. This year, he also joined the lineup for Jason Aldean’s second Concert for the Kids event, which raises funds for the children’s hospital in Aldean’s hometown of Macon, Georgia. Plus, Combs recently donated proceeds from his newly-launched VIP meet and greet program to Camp Sunshine, a Georgia-based retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses.