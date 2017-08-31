Thomas Rhett Premieres Autobiographical ‘Life Changes’

By Robyn Collins

Thomas Rhett has just dropped what is perhaps his most autobiographical song ever. The title track from his upcoming album, Life Changes, is an upbeat, feel-good look at his real life.

Related: Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life

“I wrote ‘Life Changes’ about what is going on in my life at this very exact moment—I felt like it was the perfect title track for the album,” the singer told E! News. “In the past year there have been so many dramatic and beautiful changes that I’ve experienced—from becoming a father not once but twice, to reaching some major milestones in my career as an artist and songwriter—I’m just trying to soak it all in and enjoy every minute of it.”

“Ain’t it funny how life changes, you wake up, ain’t nothin’ the same,” Rhett sings. “And life changes, you can’t stop it, just hop on the train and, you never know what’s gonna happen, you make your plans and you hear God laughin. Life changes, and I wouldn’t change it for the world, the world, oh no.”

We believe you, Thomas Rhett.