Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 31st

1.

A report from ESPN suggested the Seahawks were looking at potentially trading fan-favorite wide receiver Jermaine Kearse. It’s one of several moves as the Seahawks look to lock down their wide receiver lineup. Kearse has been a starter for the Seahawks since 2014. He was briefly supplanted as Seattle’s No. 2 receiver behind Doug Baldwin, but he reclaimed that role when Tyler Lockett suffered a season-ending leg injury in December. However, Lockett is expected to be back by the team’s regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10.

2.

Jamie Fox has announced that there will be a telethon on September 12 to raise money for the people impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas. TMZ reports that the telethon will take place simultaneously in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville, and will be aired by all the major networks for one hour. Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton will supposedly host from Nashville, while the Los Angeles portion will be hosted by Foxx and, tentatively, Hilary Duff, who was born in Houston. Fellow Houston native Michael Strahan is being tapped to host the New York portion of the telethon, organizers are also hoping to secure Kelly Rowland as well as Big Bang Theorystar Jim Parsons — both born and raised in Houston as well. The word is that the major networks will broadcast a portion of the telethon live during prime time. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

GlobalGiving's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund @GlobalGiving. Texas hang in there. Sending love prayers and finance…. #texasboy A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Aug 29, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

3.

The first new cast member of the upcoming 25th season of Dancing With the Stars has been revealed, and it’s none other than Property Brothers star Drew Scott. “We’ve actually done two rehearsals. I’m an athletic guy. I’m a sports guy and I like taking on a challenge, but I’ve never danced before,” Scott said on Wednesday’s Good Morning America. Scott is paired up with pro dancer Emma Slater, who won the 24th season of DWTS with partner NFL star Rashad Jennings. Nick and Vanessa Lachey will also reportedly compete along with WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on September 18; the full cast will be revealed September 6 on GMA. (Read more from ABC News)

4.

A subscription service just launched called ‘Rep the Squad‘ and it basically allows you to RENT high-quality sports jerseys. You can keep it as long as you want, and whenever you want a change, you mail it back, and another one is sent to you a few days later. Just like how Netflix does their DVDs. An adult subscription costs $19.95 a month, and a youth one costs $16.95, and that includes all shipping and cleaning costs. If you want to keep the jersey permanently, they’ll sell it to you for a discounted price. ‘Rep the Squad’ just launched earlier this month, so for now they only have NFL jerseys . . . and only for three teams: The Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Detroit Lions.

Richard Sherman showed us his stellar jersey collection… But ours is bigger. #RepTheSquad #RichardSherman A post shared by Rep The Squad (@repthesquad) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

Read more: http://news.iheart.com/featured/the-kane-show/content/2017-08-31-you-can-now-rent-sports-jerseys-for-real/#ixzz4rKvOs3MC