NEW COUNTRY CLASS OF 2017

New Country Class of 2017 is a free show. Win your tickets on 94.1 KMPS.
Just announced the next star of the #941ClassOf 2017: Carly Pearce, Seth Ennis, Midland, Adam Craig! October 24th at Snoqualmie Casino, served up by Tito’s Handmade Vodka! 1 more headliner still to come this week! Hear the next country star coming to town tomorrow morning at 8:30am!

Featuring:

Listen every morning this week at 8:30am as Seth & Kat announce the another artist who will be playing the New Country Class of 2017 and give out the daily keyword you’ll need to win one of the first pairs of tickets to the show!

New Country Class Of 2017 tickets are free – but you have to win to get in…. Served up by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

 

Message and data rates may apply.  Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online. 
