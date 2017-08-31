CMT Crossroads: Florida Georgia Line and BSB Play The Hits

Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys teamed up on Wednesday night’s episode of CMT Crossroads to perform both groups’ biggest hits.

In addition to teaming up for their collaboration “God, Your Mama and Me,” the hour-long concert special found the two groups coming together to harmonize on tracks including FGL’s “Dirt” and “H.O.L.Y.” and BSB’s “All I Have to Give” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

The fellas also sat down to chat about their mutual success and their shared confusion over the meaning behind “H.O.L.Y.” (it took A.J. McLean a few listens to figure it out).

The special ended with a lively rendition of Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise”.

Florida Georgia Line also used the premiere as an opportunity to raise money for the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The duo held a viewing party at Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, a new entertainment venue and restaurant in downtown Nashville.

The viewing party was open to the public, and attendees who donate a minimum of $25 per person to the American Red Cross gained access to the VIP viewing party in Little Red Corvette, the venue’s basement lounge that celebrates the music and spirit of the 1990s.