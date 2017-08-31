Chris Young Totally Surprised by Grand Ol’ Opry Invite

Congratulations are in order for Chris Young! Vince Gill surprised him with an invitation to become the newest member of the Grand Ol’ Opry! The reaction from Chris Young is so genuine. You can tell that this has been a life long dream and very well deserved! We love you Chris!

"You will not believe the friendships… & the heart that you will gain…" @VGcom to @ChrisYoungMusic after asking him to join the Family! pic.twitter.com/w8BVQyryph — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) August 30, 2017

The Grand Ol’ Orpy is the closest most distinguished group of artists in all of country music, and now you’re a part of it Chris Young!

Chris Young knows that sacred circle is magical and pays the respect to those who came before him!