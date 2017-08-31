941ClassOf 2017: 5 Things To Know About Carly Pearce

This week, we announced the incredible lineup for the New Country Class Of 2017!

The show, October 24th at Snoqualmie Casino, is unlike any other! You won’t see this lineup together anywhere else!

Not to mention… it’s FREE! The only way in – is to WIN!

Here’s your chance to get to know our fierce, featured female, Carly Pearce, before the #941ClassOf show!

(#941ClassOf served up by Tito’s Handmade Vodka)

CARLY PEARCE

Twitter – Instagram – Facebook – Youtube – Website

1. Born in Kentucky, Carly Pearce began touring with a small band at age 11. She dropped out of school when she was 16 and moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to perform at Dollywood six times a day, five times a week. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee when she was 19.

My #tbt this wk is of my Dollywood days w/ @natashaannneely — One of the best years of my life, but definitely the greatest part was meeting her! 💗💗💗 A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Jul 25, 2013 at 6:16am PDT

"find out who you are & do it on purpose"- #dolly ❤ A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:27am PDT

2. In 2016, she was a featured vocalist on Josh Abbott Band’s “Wasn’t That Drunk”. She also toured with the band to perform the song, including a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

3. Before signing with Big Machine Records…she had a pretty “crappy” job. Pearce had previously signed with Sony in 2012, but it was ultimately short-lived, and Sony dropped her. So in the meantime, she took odd jobs to make ends meet. Cleaning up Airbnb houses, nannying — whatever paid the bills and didn’t totally stop her from making music. “I hope that I can start to be a light to other female artists,” she tells Rolling Stone, “and other artists in general, that you can do anything if you just work really hard.”

when you gotta go, you gotta go 😟 #radiotour A post shared by c a r l y p e a r c e (@carlypearce) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:10am PST

4. Her full album, Every Little Thing, is slated for an October 13th release. Produced by Busbee (who has worked with everyone from Maren Morris, Keith Urban, and Lady Antebellum to Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson) the 13-song collection features the hit title track, as well as previously released tunes “If My Name Was Whiskey” and “Dare Ya.”

5. Pearce admitted that when she wrote “Every Little Thing”, she never expected anyone else to hear it. “I wrote this song — my debut single — thinking that no one would ever hear it, about a guy who broke my heart a few years ago,” Pearce explained. “I think that we never really understand that our hearts are ultimately the ones that have to decide when we’re ready to let somebody go.”