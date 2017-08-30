Thomas Rhett And Wife Open Up About Their Daughters

In this weeks issue of @people – Lauren, Willa Gray, Ada James and I share a look into our lives as a family of 4. Check it out on people.com A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

As chaotic as life is these days for Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, and their two daughters within 3 months; the new parents say they wouldn’t have it any other way!

Since adopting 21-month-old daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in May and welcoming baby Ada James on Aug. 12, Lauren tells People “there’s never a dull moment.”

“We’re tired, but we’re happy!”

Got this sent to me today by @kaileydickerson 🙌🏼 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Akins went on to say that big sister Willa Gray has been adapting well to everything despite so many changes in so little time.

“When she came home from Uganda, she didn’t skip a beat. She rocked it!” Lauren says. “Going from Uganda to America, nothing. Having a baby sister? World changing! She’s been very emotional.”

Thomas has had down time between shows and has helped with daddy duties, but the couple did admit his upcoming tour & time away from home has them nervous.

Getting the hang of it I think A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Aug 15, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

“Honestly, the other day we were driving in the car somewhere and Thomas Rhett was like, ‘What are we doing? Are we going to be okay?’ And I was like, ‘…Yes?’ ” Lauren tells People.

But overall, the couple couldn’t be happier with their life and their little girls.

“That first morning we were all home, we were all together in a room, both girls, both dogs, both of us and we were just chilling and I was like, ‘This is what we’ve been preparing for for over a year,’ ” Lauren says. “We finally got there. And look how beautiful our girls are. It brought me so much peace and happiness.”