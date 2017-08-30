Thomas Rhett And Wife Open Up About Their Daughters

As chaotic as life is these days for Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, and their two daughters within 3 months; the new parents say they wouldn’t have it any other way!
Since adopting 21-month-old daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in May and welcoming baby Ada James on Aug. 12, Lauren tells People “there’s never a dull moment.”
“We’re tired, but we’re happy!”
Akins went on to say that big sister Willa Gray has been adapting well to everything despite so many changes in so little time.
“When she came home from Uganda, she didn’t skip a beat. She rocked it!” Lauren says. “Going from Uganda to America, nothing. Having a baby sister? World changing! She’s been very emotional.”
So this is about 17 hrs post delivery & after I'd slept for the first time in about 58 hours so I'm still a bit zonked in the video, but this is when Willa Gray met Ada for the first time 💗💗I know everyone is wondering about WG & AJ and how they're doing together 😘 honestly it's taken WG a little bit of adjusting and she's been staying with family and friends off & on especially when Thomas Rhett leaves because I think it's impossible for me to recover, take care of our 2 pups and a newborn and a 21 month old all at the same time 😂 soooo Willa Gray hasn't been around a ton the last week but don't worry! There will be LOTS of sister time soon. And she LOVES Ada now. We're just working on being "gentle" right now haha She's home today and so is daddy so all is right in our world at least for a little bit 🙂 p.s. The fact that WG was showing AJ her bug bite meant she wanted to be friends with her right off the bat so we knew that was a good sign 😂 (sorry for the novel)
Thomas has had down time between shows and has helped with daddy duties, but the couple did admit his upcoming tour & time away from home has them nervous.
“Honestly, the other day we were driving in the car somewhere and Thomas Rhett was like, ‘What are we doing? Are we going to be okay?’ And I was like, ‘…Yes?’ ” Lauren tells People.
But overall, the couple couldn’t be happier with their life and their little girls.
“That first morning we were all home, we were all together in a room, both girls, both dogs, both of us and we were just chilling and I was like, ‘This is what we’ve been preparing for for over a year,’ ” Lauren says. “We finally got there. And look how beautiful our girls are. It brought me so much peace and happiness.”