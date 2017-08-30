Let’s end childhood cancer. Together.

Join the #941Team by participating in the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer September 16th as we all work together to raise the much-needed funds to support the kids & families of St. Jude.

Register, form a team, and invite your friends and family to join. Or, join an existing team. Then, be a fearless fundraiser for the kids of St. Jude, and explore the cool gear you can earn.

Thanks to committed fundraisers, like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything.

St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20% when they first opened their doors to 80% today. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

LOCATION

The Seattle Center – Mural Ampitheater

305 Harrison St

Seattle, WA 98109

Registration: 8 a.m.

Walk/Run Start: 9 a.m.

For more event info, VISIT HERE.

If you’re unable to join us for the event, you can still support the kids and families of St. Jude by making a donation HERE.