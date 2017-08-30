Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 30th

1.

Sandra Bullock made a $1 million donation to the American Red Cross to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief effort on the Gulf Coast in Texas. At about the same time, Disney announced that the company was also donating $1 million to the Red Cross for relief efforts. Some of the other celebrities who have joined forces to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief include the Kardashian-Jenner family, who donated a collective $500,000, as well as Kevin Hart , Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry, Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Lady Antebellum and Houston Texans star J.J. Watt who started a crowd funding page on YouCaring.com with $100,000 of his own money and he’s manage to raise over 5 million dollars and it continues to grow! (Read more from Inside Edition)

Look what you made her do, indeed. Taylor Swift’s music video for new single “Look What You Made Me Do” has reportedly shattered the YouTube record for most views in 24 hours. According to Forbes, the visual was played 43.2 million times in just its first 24 hours and has since collected more than 67 million views. The success of the official video for “Look What You Made Me Do” follows in the footsteps of its lyric video, which made history when it was viewed more than 19 millions times in 24 hours following its release a few days ago.

And it turns out the bathtub full of diamonds in her music video was indeed authentic, full of loaned pieces from celebrity jeweler Neil Lane. The hundreds of carats in jewels — including those in the tub and that Swift is wearing — are worth well over $10 million according to Page Six. An “insane” amount of security was involved. Many of the designs appear to be vintage and period pieces from Lane’s vault. People are also buzzing that the lone dollar bill floating in Swift’s tub among the diamonds is a nod to the symbolic $1 settlement she won this summer when a jury found that a former radio host had groped her.

Weddings and baby news!

Ronda Rousey is officially Mrs. Browne. The MMA fighter tied the knot with her fiancé Travis Browne in Hawaii on Saturday, the same day as the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight. In pictures posted online, Rousey is seen wearing a Galia Lahav wedding gown during the ceremony. The festivities also included a Hawaiian-style backyard BBQ reception. (Read more from Page Six)

Record-setting Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps announced Tuesday on Instagram that his wife Nicole is pregnant with their second child. The couple’s first tyke, a boy named Boomer, is 15 months old.

Meanwhile, Jack Osbourne’s wife Lisa also took to Instagram Monday to announce that the couple has a third child on the way. “Literally ate the biggest burrito ever,” Lisa wrote alongside a photo of her baby bump as a man-bunned Osbourne looked on. The pair are already parents to two girls, 5-year-old Pearl and 2-year-old Andy Rose.

Domino’s customers who like the convenience of delivery but hate tipping their drivers are now in luck: Starting today, a pilot program will find driverless Ford Fusions delivering Domino’s pizza to customers in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As the AP notes, there will actually be Ford engineers behind the steering wheels of the cars for the sake of research, but they will not participate in the transactions. Instead, customers will pre-pay, type a four-digit code into a keypad mounted on the car, and retrieve their pizzas from a rear window that will then open.