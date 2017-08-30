Miranda Lambert Sends MuttNation Troops To Texas

As Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc on the state of Texas, Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation have sent support to Houston in helping local animal shelters and stranded pets.
They rescued 72 dogs on their very first day!
“Our team is headed South! It was important to our AMAZING founder, @mirandalambert that we do our part for her home state! We are headed to Houston to give relief to municipal shelters. We will help transport any animals currently in shelters so that there is room for displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey! Plus any other support we can offer!!! You can help our efforts by donating! Link in the @muttnationfoundation bio! Friends, please #prayfortexas #muttnationfoundation #ontheroadagain “ REPOST 📷: @muttnationfoundation
Lambert mobilized her MuttNation Foundation in a convoy of trucks, vans, campers and even what looks like at least one boat trailer to help fellow animal rescue groups as flood waters from Harvey continue to devastate the area according to Taste Of Country.
MuttNation fans, thank you for your patience! What a day! Our team braved the weather to save these 72 precious pups in Harris County….including those born just yesterday!! 💗💗 We are so thankful to be helping our furry friends affected by #HurricaneHarvey! Please know that we are reading your comments and we reached out to several rescues this morning. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has donated!!! We are OVERWHELMED by your generosity!!! Our fans are simply the best! Thank you for your amazing support!! 💗🐶💗🐶💗🐶 Please, please, please continue to #PrayForTexas!!
MuttNation fans, thank you for your patience! What a day! Our team braved the weather to save these 72 precious pups in Harris County….including those born just yesterday!! 💗💗 We are so thankful to be helping our furry friends affected by #HurricaneHarvey! Please know that we are reading your comments and we reached out to several rescues this morning. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has donated!!! We are OVERWHELMED by your generosity!!! Our fans are simply the best! Thank you for your amazing support!! 💗🐶💗🐶💗🐶 Please, please, please continue to #PrayForTexas!!
Lambert herself was happy to take in some of the pups, and she turned to Instagram to share a sweet photo of a mama dog and her newborn puppies who were part of the rescued group of dogs.
My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning. Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country. Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray. #muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #texasstrong #elvirathebus #tourbusrescue
MuttNation is back in action today so we can only imagine how many more pups they’ll be bringing in!