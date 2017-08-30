Miranda Lambert Sends MuttNation Troops To Texas

As Hurricane Harvey continues to wreak havoc on the state of Texas, Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation have sent support to Houston in helping local animal shelters and stranded pets.

They rescued 72 dogs on their very first day!

Lambert mobilized her MuttNation Foundation in a convoy of trucks, vans, campers and even what looks like at least one boat trailer to help fellow animal rescue groups as flood waters from Harvey continue to devastate the area according to Taste Of Country.

Lambert herself was happy to take in some of the pups, and she turned to Instagram to share a sweet photo of a mama dog and her newborn puppies who were part of the rescued group of dogs.

MuttNation is back in action today so we can only imagine how many more pups they’ll be bringing in!