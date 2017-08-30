941ClassOf 2017: 5 Things To Know About Seth Ennis

This week, we announced the incredible lineup for the New Country Class Of 2017!

SETH ENNIS

1. Ennis was born Dothan Alabama, but as the son of a military colonel, he spent his formative years honing his music chops while traveling base to base with his family in places like Georgia; Alabama; Washington, D.C.; and Japan. “Country music is not that big in Japan,” he admits with a laugh while describing his type of music. “If I were raised in Georgia my whole life, I’d probably sound a lot different than I do. But because of how much I moved around, and all the cultures I experienced, my sound is especially diverse.”

2. As he likes to tell it, his music career was a case of being in the right place at the right time — and having the raw talent to stand out. There was a battle of the bands competition in Nashville and when one of the bands dropped out, Seth got the call, and they WON! With the victory, Seth secured a coveted performance spot at CMA Music Festival and caught the eye of Sony.

3. He’s a singer, songwriter, drummer, piano player, you name it- he does it! For his debut single “Woke Up in Nashville,” Seth co-wrote and played every instrument included on the song, from guitars and bass to drums and piano. He even sang his own background vocals!

4. He has some seriously famous friends! He wrote Tyler Farr’s 2016 single “Our Town”, co-wrote the song “Three” from Lauren Alaina’s newest album Road Less Traveled, and he’s toured with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, and Luke Bryan!

5. His debut EP, Mabelle, refers to the building where Ennis lived when he first moved to town with three of his best friends. The four shared a tiny one bedroom apartment with bunk beds. The apartment is where Ennis found the inspiration for his hit “Woke Up In Nashville.”