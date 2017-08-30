941ClassOf 2017: 5 Things To Know About Adam Craig

This week, we announced the incredible lineup for the New Country Class Of 2017!

ADAM CRAIG

1. He’s from Tenino, WA and comes from a long-line of cattle farmers. He is the only musical member of his family. He played sports throughout school until learning guitar at 18. After playing one year of college baseball, and touring in a three-piece country band, Adam decided to focus on music and made the move to Nashville in 2004.

2. He’s made a HUGE name for himself as a songwriter. Adam Craig has co-penned songs including Parmalee’s “Close Your Eyes”, Jason Aldean’s “Church Pew or Bar Stool”, Dustin Lynch’s “World to Me”, and Love and Theft’s “Whiskey on My Breath”.

3. In his first week in Nashville, Adam Craig’s apartment was robbed and all of his instruments were stolen except the guitar he had at the bar he was playing downtown.

4. Adam Craig hosts a special festival every year in his in his hometown of Tenino, called the Four Square Mile Music Festival. The proceeds go to help the local music and sports programs to help buy instruments, jerseys and equipment and covering league fees.

5. Luke Bryan tapped Adam Craig as a performer for his Crash My Playa festival and followed it up by taking him on the Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day Tour along with Lauren Alaina, Craig Campbell, Brett Eldredge, and Seth Ennis.

