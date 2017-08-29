Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 29th

1.

Texas authorities have confirmed that at least nine people have died as a result of Hurricane Harvey. The Washington Post reports that the death toll and number of people injured are expected to rise as rescue efforts continue and more rain, rising rivers and surging floodwaters hit the Gulf Coast. The National Guard has been called in, with President Trump is scheduled to visit the area today. Meanwhile, forecasters are predicting that up to 20 inches of additional rain could fall on parts of Texas and Louisiana by Thursday.

Microsoft, Amazon, and Starbucks announced Sunday they were doing their part to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey. Starbucks pledged to donate $250,000 to the relief effort and also encouraged customers to make a donation to the American Red Cross at Starbucks stores in the U.S. Amazon and Whole Foods will match cash donations made on Amazon up to $1 million total. All donations will go towards the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief. Microsoft is donating $100,000 to the Red Cross.

Forbes has gathered a list of Where, What and How to Donate

Amazon took over as the owner of Whole Foods on Monday, and immediately slashed prices by as much as 43%. That included organic fuji apples marked down to $1.99 a pound from $3.49 a pound; organic rotisserie chicken to $9.99 each from $13.99; and some bananas was slashed to 49 cents per pound from 79 cents. Even the Amazon Echo, the voice-activated electronic assistant, was being sold for $99.99. The online retailer purchased the premium food chain for $13.7 billion in June, and the deal got federal approval last week. Amazon Prime will also become Whole Foods Market’s customer rewards program, providing members with savings and other in-store benefits. Amazon is trying to be more price competitive with Walmart, Kroger and Costco in the $800 billion supermarket industry. (Read more from Bloomberg)

Target has announced that it will release an entire line of $5 wines on Sunday, September 3. Called California Roots, the wine will be “carefully crafted with premium, California-grown grapes.” It comes in five varieties: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Red Blend. In case it’s important to you, the Cabernet and Red Blend are the two options with the highest alcohol percentage at 13.5 percent. (Read more form Buzzfeed)

A sneaky spectator pulled off a major heist over the weekend when he snuck into a $25,000 ringside seat at the Mayweather Vs. McGregor fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Uproxx, McGregor superfan Oliver Regis was sitting in his $2,500 nosebleed seat at the T-Mobile Arena when he noticed all the empty seats down on the floor and decided to see how close he could get to the ring. He ended up in the third row surrounded by celebrities including Jamie Foxx, LeBron James, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez–and has the Instagram selfies to prove it. (Read more from Uproxx)