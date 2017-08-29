Reba Hoping To Revive ‘Reba’ For a Reboot

Ten years after fans said goodbye to Reba McEntire’s self-named show, the country legend is reportedly in talks to bring the much-loved show back to T.V.

According to Taste of Country, while walking the red carpet at the ACM Honors in Nashville last week, the singer was asked if there was any talk of her returning to T.V. in the comedy.

“There have been some in the past and hopefully some in the future too,” McEntire reveals, adding that the cast members of the hit show are on board. “We’d love to do it.”

Reba ran from 2001 until 2007, and McEntire later starred in a short-lived comedy titled Malibu Country.

She was cast as Sheriff Ruby Adair in a drama pilot titled Red Blooded that ABC failed to pick up for production in 2017, according to Deadline, though ABC Studios is still shopping the series around to cable networks.

Fingers crossed we see Reba’s return to the small screen soon! Love her!