Just announced the next star of the #941ClassOf 2017 : Midland Adam Craig ! October 24th at Snoqualmie Casino, served up by Tito’s Handmade Vodka ! 3 more headliners still to come this week! Hear the next country star coming to town tomorrow morning at 8:30am!

Featuring:

Adam Craig

Midland



Another artist announced 830am Wednesday, August 30th with Seth & Kat

Another artist announced 830am Thursday, August 31st with Seth & Kat

Another artist announced 830am Friday, September 1st with Seth & Kat

Listen every morning this week at 8:30am as Seth & Kat announce the another artist who will be playing the New Country Class of 2017 and give out the daily keyword you’ll need to win one of the first pairs of tickets to the show!

New Country Class Of 2017 tickets are free – but you have to win to get in…. Served up by Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.