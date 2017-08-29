Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley Among Several Country Artists Pledging to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley are among several country artists who have pledged to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

According to The Tennessean, Lambert took to Instagram this week to share a heart-shaped image of the Texas flag.

“Prayers, light and love for Texas!” she captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Bentley tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers to all our friends in #Houston being affected by the flooding with #HarveyHurricane. Looking into how we can help…”

Chris Young has donated $100,000.

thoughts and prayers to all our friends in #houston being affected by the flooding with #harveyhurricane. looking into how we can help… — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) August 27, 2017

💔💔💔💔. Prayers, light and love for Texas! 🙏🙌🏻#home #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

This is my hometown. I am so upset. Praying so hard for all the families affected and for the safety of everyone in Baytown and everywhere else in Texas. Thank you Jesus my family and friends are ok. 💜 #prayfortexas #hurricaneharvey A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

Absolutely love Houston, and can't believe what I'm seeing on the screen right now. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 27, 2017

Praying for all you people done there on Texas coast and inland!!! I can't imagine being in a hurricane! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 26, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #HurricaneHarvey. pic.twitter.com/HBihHtqUcL — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2017

Praying for all our fellow Americans being hit by Harvey. #redcross. A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

Praying for Texas!!! have a lot of friends, fam, and fans there, God bless y'all we are all thinking about you!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Brian Kelley (@PlayBkPlay) August 28, 2017

The Red Cross depends on your donations. It’s a quick text to donate $10. Text Harvey to 90999 and help Texas recover. — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) August 28, 2017