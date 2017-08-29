Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley Among Several Country Artists Pledging to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley are among several country artists who have pledged to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

According to The Tennessean, Lambert took to Instagram this week to share a heart-shaped image of the Texas flag.

“Prayers, light and love for Texas!” she captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Bentley tweeted, “Thoughts and prayers to all our friends in #Houston being affected by the flooding with #HarveyHurricane. Looking into how we can help…”

Other cto the American Red Cross included Reba McEntire, RaeLynn and Chris Young has donated $100,000.

