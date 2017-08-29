941ClassOf 2017: 5 Things To Know About Midland

This week, we announced the incredible lineup for the New Country Class Of 2017!

MIDLAND

1. Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson released their self-titled debut EP in October 2016. The group was named one of Entertainment Weekly’s “Artists Who Will Rule 2017”. They JUST went #1 with their debut single, “Drinkin’ Problem”, and their album “On The Rocks” is out September 22nd. The band was also signed band has also been an opening act for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s tour.

2. They are men of many talents. Cameron Duddy has spent much of the past decade directing music videos, documentaries and commercials (and still does on the side) accoring to People. He’s a frequent collaborator with Bruno Mars, and won an MTV Video Music Award for directing the singer’s “Locked Out of Heaven” video. Most recently, he worked on Bruno’s “24K Magic” music video. He also directed Fifth Harmony‘s “Worth It” and Jennifer Lopez‘s “Ain’t Your Mama” — as well as “Drinkin’ Problem.”

3. Before the band’s foundation, lead singer Mark Wystrach was an actor and underwear model. He’s also the creative director for MOVMT, a footwear company he cofounded. MOVMT “creates eco-hip footwear and accessories that stand for reduction of single-use plastic.”

4. The men originally met in Los Angeles through the music scene, but it wasn’t until Cameron Duddy’s wedding that things really clicked. at Cameron Duddy’s wedding in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Midland came about when Cameron asked Jess and Mark to be groomsmen. That was the first time the three of them had played music together as a trio, and that’s when they knew they had legitimate chemistry making music together.

5. They love to pull a good prank.

