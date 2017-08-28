Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-August 28th

1.

At least five deaths and more than a dozen injuries have been reported after Hurricane Harvey pummeled the Gulf Coast of Texas over the weekend. Additionally, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas claims that more than 300,000 people are currently without power. Harvey, now a tropical storm, is expected to bring torrential rains to the region for several more days. (Read more from New York Times)

2.

The much-hyped boxing match between boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor ended after 10 rounds with Mayweather winning — but only after McGregor gave him a much harder time than most people expected. The referee stopped the fight with a 10th-round technical knockout after almost 30 minutes as McGregor’s offense completely ceased and he could no longer defend himself. There were no actual knockdowns throughout the fight, but social media seemed to reach a consensus that the match actually lived up to its hype. Both fighters had kind words for each other after the final bell. Mayweather said this will be his last fight, though he has retired before. McGregor wouldn’t rule out another pure boxing match, though he told interviewers a UFC return is imminent.(Read more from ESPN)

While she looked fantastic with slicked-back hair and a low-cut white blouse, a visibly nervous Demi Lovato delivered a so-so version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a below-capacity crowd that included celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, LeBron James, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Charlize Theron, Bruce Willis, Steve Harvey, Jeremy Piven, and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, among others. Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx and Olivia Munn sparked romance rumors by showing up to the fight together.

3.

Spotify announced that Taylor Swift has set a new global first day streaming record. The music streaming site said Saturday it had logged more than 8 million same-day streams for Swift’s new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” It’s the first single from her sixth album, “Reputation,” which is set to be released on November 10th. The video for the song premiered last night on the MTV Video Music Awards. YouTube said Saturday that the song’s lyric video also broke a record for them, with more than 19 million same day views. (Read more from Newser)

Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster have joined forces to launch a controversial new system that allegedly helps fans buy tickets before bots and scalpers. Fans can register on Ticketmaster’s portal Taylor Swift Tix and complete various “unique activities” to earn points that advance them in line for tickets to the singer’s Reputation tour. However, many of these “unique activities” involve buying Taylor merchandise and pre-ordering her album Reputation. “What Swift and Ticketmaster have essentially done is alleviate the stress and anxiety of dealing with scalpers… by making Swift herself one,” writes Consequence of Sound. “What else do you call someone who charges you more than the listed price for a ticket to a concert? Not only that, Swift is charging extra to ensure a place in line for tickets—not the tickets themselves.”

4.

The MTV Video Music Awards last night were full of surprises, big moments, and weird performances.

The ladies of Fifth Harmony appeared to throw major shade at ex-member Camila Cabello by having an unidentified fifth person fall off the stage during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The moment in question happened at the top of the group’s medley of “Angel” and “Down,” when the stage lights revealed five women standing on risers and wearing puffy silver jackets with their faces hidden. But as the four members of Fifth Harmony lifted their hoods to show their faces, a fifth member–presumably meant to represent Cabello–fell backwards off the stage.

Lorde gave the strangest performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, when she took the stage to perform “Homemade Dynamite”–but traded singing for an interpretive dance. According to Billboard–and tweets from Lorde earlier in the day–the singer came down with a bad flu on Sunday but decided to go through with her performance. The result saw her taking the stage in a silver cocktail dress and white pants to perform an elaborate, interpretive dance while her song played in its entirety in the background. Yes, it was as weird as you’d imagine.

Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto paid tribute to his friend and late Linkin Park frontman with a short speech during last night’s broadcast. “In 1976, in Phoenix, Arizona, a child was born,” Leto began. “He was precocious, full of life, and determined. He grew up to become the singer of one of the biggest rock bands in the history of music. His name was Chester Bennington.” Leto also spoke of late Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, who was close with Bennington and took his own life earlier this year. After speaking, Leto introduced a video of Linkin Park’s 2010 VMA performance.

Video Vanguard winner Pink performed a career-spanning medley of hits including “Raise Your Glass,” “So What,” “Get the Party Started,” “Just Give Me a Reason,” and “Perfect.” She also gave one of the most memorable acceptance speeches of the night.

Viewers of Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards were none too happy when up-and-coming singer-songwriter Julia Michaels took to the stage to perform her single “Issues,” only to see her screen time cut short. People notes that shortly after Michaels began her performance, MTV dropped her sound and began announcing upcoming show highlights, then cut to commercial. Loads of viewers–including Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo–took to Twitter to vent. “Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song,” tweeted Levine. Added Prinsloo, “Wow @vmas thanks for talking over then cutting to commercial halfway through #juliamichaels performance.”