Ryan Hurd Shares Details On Maren Morris’ Custom Made Bling

When Ryan Hurd proposed to Maren Morris last month, he wasn’t holding just some ordinary rock.

Hurd tells Entertainment Tonight that Maren’s engagement ring is actually a one-of-a-kind piece, made specifically to her liking.

Ryan says, “I had somebody in Canada put it together.

The stone is from New York City, it’s from an uncut diamond, and then the rest of it’s cast just custom for her.”

He then adds, “I couldn’t just buy something. I had to make it something that fit her.”

The couple reveals that they’re still in the initial stages of planning their upcoming wedding, but they do have a rough idea of when the big day will be.

Maren says, “I think we’re kind of honing in on the springtime, before we kick off our tours again.”

