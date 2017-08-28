Luke Bryan Tour Trailer Gets Stuck Beneath Overpass

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Accident, bus, Huntin' Fishin' Lovin' Every Day, Jones Beach, Luke Bryan, Tour, traffic
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Despite releasing his brand new, smash hit single “Light It Up” last week, the weekend just did not go well for poor Luke Bryan.

Not only was he suffering from allergies which causes voice issue at a show this weekend, but his tour truck was also suffering from some issues.

The equipment truck was too big to fit beneath an overpass in New York, and it got stuck in an accordion like accident just hours after the singer performed at Jones Beach Theater on his ‘Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour’ according to NBC New York.

Who crashed Luke Bryan's party!? Glad to hear everyone is okay! #nycountryswag • 📸: @zone2photo

A post shared by NYCountrySwag.com (@nycountryswag) on

Luckily, no one was injured in the accident, but at least two lanes of the northbound parkway were closed for hours while authorities investigated.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live