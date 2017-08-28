Luke Bryan Tour Trailer Gets Stuck Beneath Overpass

Despite releasing his brand new, smash hit single “Light It Up” last week, the weekend just did not go well for poor Luke Bryan.
Not only was he suffering from allergies which causes voice issue at a show this weekend, but his tour truck was also suffering from some issues.
The equipment truck was too big to fit beneath an overpass in New York, and it got stuck in an accordion like accident just hours after the singer performed at Jones Beach Theater on his ‘Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour’ according to NBC New York.
Luckily, no one was injured in the accident, but at least two lanes of the northbound parkway were closed for hours while authorities investigated.