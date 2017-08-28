Luke Bryan Tour Trailer Gets Stuck Beneath Overpass

Despite releasing his brand new, smash hit single “Light It Up” last week, the weekend just did not go well for poor Luke Bryan.

Not only was he suffering from allergies which causes voice issue at a show this weekend, but his tour truck was also suffering from some issues.

Hey Jones beach. Sorry bout voice tonight. Gave you all I could. Glad it got better mid show. Whew. 4 show in New York State amazing. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) August 28, 2017

What's crazy is my allergies. I focus all day to sing good. And some days the kitchen sink won't work. Then you just drink tequila. Ha — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) August 28, 2017

The equipment truck was too big to fit beneath an overpass in New York, and it got stuck in an accordion like accident just hours after the singer performed at Jones Beach Theater on his ‘Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour’ according to NBC New York.

Who crashed Luke Bryan's party!? Glad to hear everyone is okay! #nycountryswag • 📸: @zone2photo A post shared by NYCountrySwag.com (@nycountryswag) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Luckily, no one was injured in the accident, but at least two lanes of the northbound parkway were closed for hours while authorities investigated.