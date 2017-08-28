Kelly Clarkson Gets Dive-Bombed By A Bat

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: animals, Bat, instagram, kelly clarkson, nashville
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Clearly Kelly Clarkson has a bat problem on her hands.

The singer was recording a video while cruising around on her land when she noticed a bat that kept flying nearby according to Taste Of Country.

Clarkson didn’t seem too startled by the flying creature, but she did keep a close eye on it.

And it’s a good thing she was watching closely because without warning, the bat came flying right at Clarkson.

Clearly terrified and reacting to watch just happened, her phone fumbles out of focus.

She posted the dive-bomb attack and even added the hashtags #BatmanVSKelly #BatSignal and her hilarious newly coined phrase #KaJesus.

Riding around trails on our land at night 😂 #BatmanVSKelly #BatSignal #KaJesus #WaitForIt

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live